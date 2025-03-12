Noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s Wednesday

After beautiful weather the last few days, Wednesday will be noticeably cooler.

There will be lots of sunshine early with some cloudiness later. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

It will be cloudy in the evening. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible with lows in the 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and even cooler. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday will be fair with highs between 50 to 55.

The weekend looks mild with temps in the 50s and 60s. A few scattered showers are likely.