After a beautiful day on Saturday and a wet day on Sunday, the start of this week will be cold with temperatures 20 degrees below normal.

Today's temperatures will be November-like with highs in the low 40s. There will be scattered showers. Some sleet or wet snow is possible.

Tomorrow and Wednesday look brighter with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and the rain returns on Thursday.

