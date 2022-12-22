Officials Prepare Shoreline Communities for Storm

Officials told their communities what to expect and how to stay safe as shoreline towns brace for the wet weather.

The worst of the storm is expected to start Friday morning, bringing gusts over 50 mph, and heavy rain with freezing temperatures Friday night.

Chuck Eves, vice president of electric operations for United Illuminating, says they're prepared to serve customers who lose power. They've hired more than 100 linemen to respond to power outages throughout the night and into Friday.

"In November 2020, we had two similar storms. Approximately 50 to 60 mph winds, two inches of rain that impacted us with about 15,000 customers out," Eves said.

On Thursday, local officials have also been preparing their communities. Mayor Justin Elicker has some advice for people who live in New Haven.

"We always recommend that residents charge up medical equipment if they need that, charge up their cell phones and prepare for that. Also consider changing your travel times some so that you're not driving at time when the roads will be very much freezing," Elicker said.

"We're asking residents, do not drive through water that is on a road that's flooded. Do not do it. Every storm we say this. Residents end up driving through because they think they can make it through and then they put themselves at risk because they get stuck, and they put emergency crews at risk as well," he continued.

In Seymour, First Selectwoman Annemarie Drugonis issued a "red code" to make sure people plan accordingly.

"It's not to put the fear into everybody. Just a reminder. Pay attention to the weather. There's holiday parties going about just be aware of what's going on," Drugonis said.

One woman from the area says she isn't worried about the storm and will prepare how she normally does for inclement weather.

"Usually, you know, we put the usual amount of salt down, that kind of thing. Make sure we have batteries and candles, just in case the power goes out," Jessica Lind said.

The director of Seymour's public works department feels similarly to Lind. Frank Gavinelli says he is prepared to respond to fallen trees and icy roads, especially as temperatures are expected to drop.

"We're fully staffed, all our equipment is up and running. All our chainsaws are ready to go, bucket trucks. We'll just stand by and wait and be ready to go when it comes," Gavinelli said.