On-and-off rain possible, temperatures in 60s to 70s Wednesday

We will have gray skies and high temperatures in the high-60s to low-70s on Wednesday and some on-and-off rain showers are possible.

The best chance for rain will be west of the Connecticut River, but some showers are possible to the east as well.

The chance for scattered showers will stick around for a few days.

On Friday, there is a chance for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon and again late Saturday.

