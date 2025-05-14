On-and-off rain possible, temperatures in 60s to 70s Wednesday

We will have gray skies and high temperatures in the high-60s to low-70s on Wednesday and some on-and-off rain showers are possible.

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The best chance for rain will be west of the Connecticut River, but some showers are possible to the east as well.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC Connecticut NBC Connecticut

The chance for scattered showers will stick around for a few days.

On Friday, there is a chance for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon and again late Saturday.