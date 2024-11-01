On this date last year, we had snow

We have warm weather to ring in November this year, but that wasn’t our experience last year.

Parts of the state had the first snow of the season on Nov. 1, 2023, and a freeze watch was issued for the shoreline.

Here’s a look back to a year ago.

Your Photos: First snow of the season

Nov. 1, 2024, is quite different as we have a red flag fire warning in effect for the danger of wildfire spread and temperatures in the 70s to 80s.

This weekend, though, will be chilly.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and we will also have a cool breeze.

Sunday will get off to a frosty start and the afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will turn milder by Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures in the 70s are expected.