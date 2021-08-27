One More Hot & Humid Day

Another day, another heat advisory. The entire state with the exception of northern Litchfield county falls under today's heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. While it won't be as hot as Thursday, temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

With sticky dewpoints in the 70s it will feel closer to the triple digits throughout the afternoon.

The heat and humidity may fuel up a few widely isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon.

The weekend will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 70s with significantly lower humidity.

Most of Saturday will be dry, just cloudy, but a few spotty showers are possible. Sunday will feature a bit more sunshine but still plenty of clouds.