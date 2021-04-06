weather

Our Gorgeous Stretch of Weather Continues!

Another sunny day with temperatures in the 60s.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

If you liked Monday's forecast, you will love the upcoming week! We are in the middle of a really mild, sunny stretch of weather.

Temperatures will climb into the low 60s once again today with mainly sunny skies blending with just a few clouds.

It won't be anywhere nearly as windy as yesterday, but there will still be a noticeable breeze today. The wind and dry conditions lead to another day of high fire danger.

Tomorrow is even warmer with a few towns near 70 degrees!

While we could use the rain, our next chance for scattered showers isn't until this weekend.

Enjoy the sunshine!

