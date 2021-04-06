Our Gorgeous Stretch of Weather Continues!

If you liked Monday's forecast, you will love the upcoming week! We are in the middle of a really mild, sunny stretch of weather.
Temperatures will climb into the low 60s once again today with mainly sunny skies blending with just a few clouds.
It won't be anywhere nearly as windy as yesterday, but there will still be a noticeable breeze today. The wind and dry conditions lead to another day of high fire danger.
Tomorrow is even warmer with a few towns near 70 degrees!
While we could use the rain, our next chance for scattered showers isn't until this weekend.
Enjoy the sunshine!