Partly Sunny and Chilly for the Rest of the Weekend

We're continuing this weekend with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures.

Today will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

There will be lots of sunshine Monday through Wednesday with seasonable weather. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Winter Solstice is on Wednesday, which marks the first day of Winter.

Our meteorologists are tracking a major storm that is developing in the mid-section of the country Wednesday into Thursday. At this point, it looks to be rain in Connecticut on Friday.

