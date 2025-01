Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

In Falls Village it is already 32 degrees warmer than it was yesterday. It was -18 on Wednesday and it is 14 today.

The feels-like temperatures today, however, will be in the lower 20s.

We will have fair weather for days with a seasonable chill, in the lower 30s.