Partly sunny day Tuesday with temps in the 50s

The rain has moved out and we have a partly sunny day on tap for Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s across the state.

We have a chance for rain on Wednesday with a few scattered showers possible.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and Friday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will remain in the 50s.

More rain is likely this weekend with scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.