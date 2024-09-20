Partly sunny for parts of CT, some showers for others

We are again being impacted by a storm that is stuck in place off to our south and east.

Western Connecticut will be partly sunny with temperatures in the middle 70s on Friday

Eastern Connecticut will have gray skies and a few showers, Temperatures will also be a little cooler, between the 60s and low-70s.

Friday night will be cloudy and the eastern part of the state will have some showers.

Then Saturday will bring more of the same.

Sunday and Monday will be brighter and cool.