StormTracker

Partly sunny for parts of CT, some showers for others

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We are again being impacted by a storm that is stuck in place off to our south and east.

Western Connecticut will be partly sunny with temperatures in the middle 70s on Friday

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Eastern Connecticut will have gray skies and a few showers, Temperatures will also be a little cooler, between the 60s and low-70s.

Friday night will be cloudy and the eastern part of the state will have some showers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Then Saturday will bring more of the same.

Sunday and Monday will be brighter and cool.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us