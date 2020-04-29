Partly Sunny Today Before Multiple Rain Chances in the Next Few Days

After a beautiful day in the 60s yesterday, today will be similar with partly sunny skies and temperatures around 60. There are multiple chances for rain in the next few days.

Today will start sunny with increasing clouds. Highs will be near 64 degrees.

Clouds will thicken tonight with a few showers by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered showers during the day. Heavy rain will arrive late at night. Highs will be in the 50s.

Heavy rain is expected to continue on Friday morning. There is a chance for a thunderstorm. Rain will become more scattered in the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.

A morning shower is possible to begin Saturday before it becomes partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 60s.

