first alert forecast

Partly Sunny Today Before Multiple Rain Chances in the Next Few Days

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After a beautiful day in the 60s yesterday, today will be similar with partly sunny skies and temperatures around 60. There are multiple chances for rain in the next few days.

Today will start sunny with increasing clouds. Highs will be near 64 degrees.

Clouds will thicken tonight with a few showers by tomorrow morning.

Local

Connecticut State Police 8 hours ago

State Trooper Injured in Crash on I-91 in Hartford

Casinos 8 hours ago

Mohegan Sun to Remain Closed Through May 12

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered showers during the day. Heavy rain will arrive late at night. Highs will be in the 50s.

Heavy rain is expected to continue on Friday morning. There is a chance for a thunderstorm. Rain will become more scattered in the evening. Highs will be in the low 60s.

A morning shower is possible to begin Saturday before it becomes partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 60s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastfirst alert weather
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us