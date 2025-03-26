Passing rain or snow shower possible Wednesday, highs in the 50s

A passing rain or snow shower is possible on Wednesday and highs will be in the 50s for most of the state.

It will be partly sunny. The passing rain or snow shower will likely be a sprinkle.

Highs will be in the 50s for most of the state and in the 40s in the hill towns.

Thursday will have fair weather with highs in the low 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday will also feature temperatures around 50.

Saturday will start with some morning showers before some clearing. It is possible we could see highs in the 70s.

More showers are possible on Sunday.