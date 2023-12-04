StormTracker

Patchy fog to start new workweek

By Anthony Carpino

NBC Connecticut

We're starting of this morning with some patchy fog with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. 

Once the fog clears, we'll see a little bit of sunshine before more clouds move in by the afternoon. Highs will be around 50.

This week will be relatively quiet with no major systems until the end of the upcoming weekend.

Afternoon highs will cool back to the upper 30s by midweek before warming back to the 50s for the weekend.

