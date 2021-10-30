first alert weather

Periods of Rain Across Conn. to Start The Weekend

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The final weekend of October is starting with periods of rain across the state.

There will be lots of clouds today and not much sunshine. There will be a few breaks possible in western Connecticut.

Highs will be in the 60s.

Today will feature periods of rain with the heaviest rain in eastern Connecticut.

The rain will clear out for Halloween tomorrow. Halloween will feature sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Trick-or-treating will be nice with temperatures in the low to mid 50s and mainly clear skies.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

