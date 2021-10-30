Periods of Rain Across Conn. to Start The Weekend

The final weekend of October is starting with periods of rain across the state.

There will be lots of clouds today and not much sunshine. There will be a few breaks possible in western Connecticut.

Highs will be in the 60s.

Periods of rain today with some heavier downpours expected this afternoon - particularly in eastern Connecticut. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/xq1sxt0Uf1 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) October 30, 2021

Today will feature periods of rain with the heaviest rain in eastern Connecticut.

The rain will clear out for Halloween tomorrow. Halloween will feature sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Trick-or-treating will be nice with temperatures in the low to mid 50s and mainly clear skies.

