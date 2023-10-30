connecticut weather

Periods of rain on tap for start of new workweek

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday! There are periods of rain on tap for the start of the new workweek.

The periods of rain will be on and off all day and into the evening on Monday.

Highs will be near 57. The temperatures are chilly, but not unusual for this time of the year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be clearing overnight.

Halloween on Tuesday will be sunny, but chilly with highs in the low 50s.

There will be passing clouds for trick-or-treat time in the evening.

Local

Manchester 2 hours ago

Vehicle strikes two pedestrians in Manchester

Orange 2 hours ago

Deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer closes both sides of Route 34 in Orange

There's a nearby storm on Wednesday with some clouds and possibly a scattered rain or snow shower.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us