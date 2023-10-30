Periods of rain on tap for start of new workweek

Happy Monday! There are periods of rain on tap for the start of the new workweek.

The periods of rain will be on and off all day and into the evening on Monday.

Highs will be near 57. The temperatures are chilly, but not unusual for this time of the year.

There will be clearing overnight.

Halloween on Tuesday will be sunny, but chilly with highs in the low 50s.

There will be passing clouds for trick-or-treat time in the evening.

There's a nearby storm on Wednesday with some clouds and possibly a scattered rain or snow shower.

