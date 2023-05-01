connecticut weather

Periods of Rain This Morning Clear, Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon & Tonight

Our meteorologists are tracking multiple chances for rain as we begin the new workweek.

Drizzle and periods of rain in the morning on Monday will clear and the skies will break out to sunshine.

Highs will be near 63 and there will be gusty winds around 20 miles per hour.

More showers develop Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s.

More scattered showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday. The showers will be mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Friday looks cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

