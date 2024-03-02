StormTracker

Periods of rain to start the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain to the state for the start of the weekend.

The rain is expected to begin on the light side, but will become moderate to even heavy by later afternoon into this evening.

Along with the heavier rain that moves in later today, some towns may pick up more than 1" of rain.

Some localized 2" rain totals can't be ruled out.

Better weather is in store for the state on Sunday with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the 60s!

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

