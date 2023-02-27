PHOTOS: First Snowstorm of the Year Published 16 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago 8 photos 1/8 NBC Connecticut Snow comes down in Southington Monday night. 2/8 NBC Connecticut Snow falls along the shoreline in Milford. 3/8 NBC Connecticut Snow Monster is out on the roads in Southington. 4/8 NBC Connecticut Snowy roads in Southington. 5/8 NBC Connecticut Snow coats the road in Southington. 6/8 NBC Connecticut 7/8 NBC Connecticut Snow Monster in the snow. 8/8 Donna Pearlman Snow in Jewett City. This article tagged under: connecticut weathersnow More Photo Galleries Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet Photos: Wind Topples Trees in Parts of Connecticut Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show