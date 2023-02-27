PHOTOS: First Snowstorm of the Year

8 photos
1/8
NBC Connecticut
Snow comes down in Southington Monday night.
2/8
NBC Connecticut
Snow falls along the shoreline in Milford.
3/8
NBC Connecticut
Snow Monster is out on the roads in Southington.
4/8
NBC Connecticut
Snowy roads in Southington.
5/8
NBC Connecticut
Snow coats the road in Southington.
6/8
NBC Connecticut
7/8
NBC Connecticut
Snow Monster in the snow.
8/8
Donna Pearlman
Snow in Jewett City.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weathersnow

More Photo Galleries

Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Photos: Wind Topples Trees in Parts of Connecticut
Photos: Wind Topples Trees in Parts of Connecticut
Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening
Photos: Celebs Walk the Red Carpet Ahead of Super Nintendo World Grand Opening
See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
See Photos From Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us