Photos: Northern Lights dazzle across Connecticut Published 47 mins ago • Updated 6 mins ago The Northern Lights were on display across Connecticut on Thursday night and they were spectacular. Here are some of the photos we received. You can share your photos with us here. 9 photos 1/9 Eileen Sweet Heritage Village, Southbury 2/9 Cynthia Crabb It started small, but eventually encompassed about half the visible sky. 3/9 Natalie Garrison Picture of Aurora in killingworth, ct 4/9 Brittany Piacenza The northern lights made a rare and stunning appearance over the fields of Taft School, casting vibrant colors across the night sky. My husband, a teacher at the school, and I couldn't resist the opportunity to venture out and witness the spectacle firsthand. Set against the dark, quiet backdrop of the campus, the auroras danced in brilliant shades of green and purple, providing a breathtaking glimpse of nature's magic. 5/9 Tricia Sullivan Just outside our front door. This picture barely does it justice, it was one of the most beautiful things I've seen. 6/9 Teresa Myers Over our open field 7/9 Laurie Hafkemeyer Northern Lights this morning 8/9 Teresa Myers From over the farm 9/9 Keith Freeland Northern lights from Central Street in Leominster, Massachusetts.