Photos: Northern Lights dazzle across Connecticut

The Northern Lights were on display across Connecticut on Thursday night and they were spectacular. Here are some of the photos we received. You can share your photos with us here.

9 photos
1/9
Heritage Village, Southbury
Eileen Sweet
2/9
It started small, but eventually encompassed about half the visible sky.
Cynthia Crabb
3/9
Picture of Aurora in killingworth, ct
Natalie Garrison
4/9
The northern lights made a rare and stunning appearance over the fields of Taft School, casting vibrant colors across the night sky. My husband, a teacher at the school, and I couldn’t resist the opportunity to venture out and witness the spectacle firsthand. Set against the dark, quiet backdrop of the campus, the auroras danced in brilliant shades of green and purple, providing a breathtaking glimpse of nature’s magic.
Brittany Piacenza
5/9
Just outside our front door. This picture barely does it justice, it was one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen.
Tricia Sullivan
6/9
Over our open field
Teresa Myers
7/9
Northern Lights this morning
Laurie Hafkemeyer
8/9
From over the farm
Teresa Myers
9/9
Northern lights from Central Street in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Keith Freeland
This article tagged under:

StormTracker

