Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut Published 2 hours ago • Updated 38 mins ago The Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, was visible in Connecticut overnight and we have received some amazing photos! If you saw it, you can share your photos with us here. 6 photos 1/6 Allison Brigandi Went outside to watch the Perseid Meteor shower and was surprised with the Northern Lights! It was a little after 2am and they only lasted around 30 mins but it was a lovely, beautiful surprise. 2/6 Christa Ledley Northern Lights at Kent Falls in Kent, CT. Sunday August 11 @ 11:19pm. 3/6 Scott Sulkazi The meteor shower was underwhelming, but the aurora was spectacular. Taken at Old Marsh Pond, near the Bristol/Plymouth border on 8/12/24 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. 4/6 Scott Sulkazi The meteor shower was underwhelming, but the aurora was spectacular. Taken at Old Marsh Pond, near the Bristol/Plymouth border on 8/12/24 between 2am-3AM. 5/6 Braden Lynn Northern lights at Mansfield Hollow Dam at 2:15 AM. Geomagnetic substorm spiked up briefly in this photo, but lights were visible from 11:45 a,m. to 3 a.m. 6/6 NBC Connecticut The Northern Lights in Simsbury. This article tagged under: StormTracker More Photo Galleries See inside a ship like the one housing Olympic surfers In pictures: Former President Donald Trump injured in shooting at rally Photos: Intense storms cause damage across Connecticut Your photos: Severe storm moves through Conn. on Saturday