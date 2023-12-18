StormTracker Photos: Rain and wind cause flooding and power outages across the state Published 57 mins ago • Updated 57 mins ago NBC Connecticut Heavy rain and strong winds caused flooding and power outages across the state. Here is a look at some of the conditions. Natalie and Dave Wing A tree fell on a garage in South Windsor. Photo from Natalie and Dave Wing NBC Connecticut This tree came down in Old Lyme. NBC Connecticut photo. A tree came down in Kensington on Dec. 18, 2023. Photo courtesy of Evon Bancroft Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters. Puddle in South Windsor on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo This is in Southington. NBC Connecticut photo. NBC Connecticut You can share your photos with us here. Power crews in Southington on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo Flooding at White Sands in Old Lyme on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo. Submitted Sarah Bell Thames River at Stoddard Hill State Park in Ledyard Arnaud Bourgeois Gravel Street in Mystic. Photo courtesy of Arnaud Bourgeois Steve Devanney This article tagged under: StormTracker