Photos: Rain and wind cause flooding and power outages across the state

Heavy rain and strong winds caused flooding and power outages across the state. Here is a look at some of the conditions.

Natalie and Dave Wing A tree fell on a garage in South Windsor. Photo from Natalie and Dave Wing

NBC Connecticut This tree came down in Old Lyme. NBC Connecticut photo.

A tree came down in Kensington on Dec. 18, 2023. Photo courtesy of Evon Bancroft

Puddle in South Windsor on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo

This is in Southington. NBC Connecticut photo.

NBC Connecticut

Power crews in Southington on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo

Flooding at White Sands in Old Lyme on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo.

Submitted

Sarah Bell Thames River at Stoddard Hill State Park in Ledyard

Arnaud Bourgeois Gravel Street in Mystic. Photo courtesy of Arnaud Bourgeois