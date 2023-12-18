StormTracker

Photos: Rain and wind cause flooding and power outages across the state

tree down in Old Lyme
NBC Connecticut

Heavy rain and strong winds caused flooding and power outages across the state. Here is a look at some of the conditions.

Tree on a garage in South Windsor.
Natalie and Dave Wing
A tree fell on a garage in South Windsor. Photo from Natalie and Dave Wing
tree down in Old Lyme
NBC Connecticut
This tree came down in Old Lyme. NBC Connecticut photo.
A tree came down in Kensington on Dec. 18, 2023. Photo courtesy of Evon Bancroft
Puddle in South Windsor on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo
This is in Southington. NBC Connecticut photo.
A large tree came down in Southington
NBC Connecticut

Power crews in Southington on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo
Flooding at White Sands in Old Lyme on Dec. 18, 2023. NBC Connecticut photo.
Flooded Christmas tree farm
Submitted
[tint-NBC_Connecticut] Storm 12/18/2023
Sarah Bell
Thames River at Stoddard Hill State Park in Ledyard
[tint-NBC_Connecticut] [EXTERNAL] 13 gravel street mystic
Arnaud Bourgeois
Gravel Street in Mystic. Photo courtesy of Arnaud Bourgeois
[tint-NBC_Connecticut] [EXTERNAL] Steve Devanney Wethersfield
Steve Devanney

