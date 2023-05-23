Plenty of Sunshine, Temps in the 70s Tuesday

We're continuing the workweek with a day filled with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday.

While there will be plenty of sunshine, there will be some puffy clouds, too.

Similar to many days in the last couple of weeks, we may have smoke overhead from the western Canada wildfires that continue to burn in Alberta.

Highs will be between 70 and 76. It will be cooler at the shore.

Wednesday will be fair with highs in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday are fair and cooler with highs in the upper 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

