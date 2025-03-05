StormTracker

Pouring rain, loud thunder and gusty winds possible this evening

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking some rain that may be heavy at times on Wednesday evening and gusty winds.

It will be cloudy and mild during the day with highs in the 50s. Scattered daytime showers are possible.

As we head into the evening, pouring rain, loud thunder and gusty winds are possible.

The winds will increase to 25-45 miles per hour with 55 mph possible.

Rain amounts of 1/2" to 1 1/2" are likely and we could see street flooding.

Thursday is fair and breezy with partial sunshine.

Friday will be windy again with gusts between 30 and 50 miles per hour.

