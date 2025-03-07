Power out for nearly 13,000; wind advisory in effect

A wind advisory is in effect through Friday evening and power is out for nearly 13,000 Eversource customers on Friday morning.

Coventry High School is closed on Friday morning because of a power outage and there are several road closures across the state. Get the list here.

We will have wind gusts up to 45 to 55 miles per hour all afternoon.

The winds will diminish this evening and then kick back in for Saturday.

We will have generally fair weather with winds diminishing for Sunday.

Then it will warm up next week.

