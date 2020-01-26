Quiet and Mild Weather to Start the Week

After half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain on Saturday, quiet weather has moved in to end the weekend and start the work week.

Temperatures will remain above normal for the next couple of days before somewhat cooler air moves in for midweek.

Highs should be averaging in the middle thirties for this time of the year, but highs will be about 10 degrees warmer, in the middle 40s.

A large area of high pressure will move in for most of next week. The area of high pressure will not be exceptionally cold, but it will bring cooler daytime highs in the middle to upper 30s.

The next storm chance comes next weekend but it is too early to forecast the eventual coastal storm track.

Stay with NBC Connecticut for updates on the forecast.