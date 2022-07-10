Quiet Start to the Week Before Storm Chance

This weekend was just a stunner! Humidity stayed on the low side for both halves of the weekend with highs in the 80s.

We'll start the week on a quiet note, as well.

Dew point remains low so humidity stays comfortable for Monday.

Humidity, cloud cover and rain chances go up on Tuesday. By the afternoon, we'll be tracking the chance for showers and storms returning to the area.

There's a statewide level 1 risk for severe weather on Tuesday. It looks like winds will be the biggest threat if storms do strengthen. A small area of northwestern Connecticut is included in the level 2 risk.

High temperatures return to the 90s for a few days this week.

