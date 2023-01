Monday brings a quiet start to the work week. It'll be another mild day with highs in the low 40s to around 50.

Later this evening, a cold front brings some showers and maybe some snow mixing in overnight.

Accumulations should be light, if anything.

A cooler and brighter day is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday.

