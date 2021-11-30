first alert weather

Quiet Weather for Last Day of November, Start of December Brings Chances of Rain

The last day of November will feature cloudy and cold weather and the start of December brings multiple chances for rain.

Highs today will be in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. The average high is 46. A few flurries are possible this afternoon.

Tomorrow, the sun and clouds will mix with highs in the low 40s.

Rain is likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s.

Friday looks breezy with highs in the low 40s.

There's another chance for rain on Saturday.

The weather pattern is chilly and active with rain and snow chances every few days.

