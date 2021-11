We have quiet weather in store for the last few days of November.

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs near 40. A few fluttering flurries are possible.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow looks similar to today with highs in the low 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid 40s and by Thursday, we'll be in the low 50s.

A few showers are possible on Thursday.

