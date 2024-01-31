StormTracker

Quiet weather pattern continues on Wednesday

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The quiet weather pattern that started on Tuesday is continuing on Wednesday.

A few towns in the state will see a light mix of snow and drizzle Wednesday morning. Road crews may be out putting down treatments in these areas.

Other than that, Wednesday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cloudiness continues on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. A widely scattered shower or snow shower is possible during the day and evening.

Friday will be more of the same with clouds and highs in the 40s.

The sun returns for this weekend with highs near 40.

Local

Hamden 28 mins ago

Police investigation underway in Hamden

West Hartford 1 hour ago

Body pulled from pond in Torrington

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us