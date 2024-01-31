Quiet weather pattern continues on Wednesday

The quiet weather pattern that started on Tuesday is continuing on Wednesday.

A few towns in the state will see a light mix of snow and drizzle Wednesday morning. Road crews may be out putting down treatments in these areas.

Other than that, Wednesday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

The cloudiness continues on Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. A widely scattered shower or snow shower is possible during the day and evening.

Friday will be more of the same with clouds and highs in the 40s.

The sun returns for this weekend with highs near 40.

