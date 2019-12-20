weather

Slow Warm-Up Through the Weekend

Sunshine and cool weather for the weekend.

By Kaitlyn McGrath

After an active start to December, we have a quiet stretch of weather to enjoy as holiday travel ramps up.

We close out the work week with abundant sunshine and cold temperatures in the low 30s. Saturday will feature a few more clouds throughout the day with temperatures in the low 30s. The Winter Solstice at 11:19pm on Saturday marks the official start of winter.

We'll close out the weekend with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures in the low 40s.

Looking ahead to holiday travel next week, the forecast remains full of sunshine and warmer temperatures. It won't be a white Christmas, but it will be a very nice Christmas!

