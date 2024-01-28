Mix of rain and snow throughout the day Sunday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a changeable day on Sunday that flips between rain and snow all day.

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of northern Connecticut. The rain will mix with and change to snow at times, especially in the higher elevations.

While most of the state will see .50" to 1" of rain, the higher elevations, where it is a bit colder, will see accumulating wet snow at times.

Central and southern portions of the state will see some minor accumulation by Monday morning. The higher elevations of northwest and northeast Connecticut will be the focus point for plowable snow.

By tonight, some colder air will change any leftover precipitation to snow showers. The lingering snow showers into Monday morning could make for some slippery travel for the Monday morning commute.

