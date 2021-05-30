first alert weather

Rain and Cool Temperatures Continue Today

Periods of rain, unseasonably cool weather pattern continues

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Yesterday's high temperature only made it into the upper 40s, which is about 25 degrees below average. The cool temperatures will continue today.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Expect more rounds of rain as another wave of low pressure moves through. A northeast wind will keep temperatures locked in the 40s to lower 50s once again.

Another 1" to 1.5" of rain looks likely between today and Monday morning. This would put some towns close to 4" of rain for the weekend.

A wind shift to the northwest will help to boost temperatures on Monday into the 60s, along with some afternoon clearing.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us