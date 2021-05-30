Rain and Cool Temperatures Continue Today

Yesterday's high temperature only made it into the upper 40s, which is about 25 degrees below average. The cool temperatures will continue today.
Expect more rounds of rain as another wave of low pressure moves through. A northeast wind will keep temperatures locked in the 40s to lower 50s once again.
Another 1" to 1.5" of rain looks likely between today and Monday morning. This would put some towns close to 4" of rain for the weekend.
A wind shift to the northwest will help to boost temperatures on Monday into the 60s, along with some afternoon clearing.