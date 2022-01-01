first alert weather

Rain and Mild Temperatures to Start 2022

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather and showers as we head through the first day of 2022.

Many woke up to dense fog early Saturday morning, though the fog did lift as the morning progressed.

Temperatures will remain quite mild as we head into Saturday afternoon with high temperatures running a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Temperatures on Saturday could reach the middle to upper 50s in parts of the state.

Scattered rain showers will move through the state during the late morning and early afternoon hours. By evening, a period of moderate to heavy rain will work into the state and continue until 11 p.m. Rainfall totals of up to an inch is expected with the most rainfall expected along the shoreline.

A cold front will move through the state on Sunday night causing temperatures to fall into the 30s as we head toward Monday.

