Rain and sleet Monday morning; chilly day ahead

We have periods of rain and maybe a bit of sleet on Monday before the rain tapers off to scattered showers this afternoon.

In addition to the rain, it will be very chilly with high temperatures only getting to around 40 degrees and a northeast breeze.

Sunny skies will return on Tuesday, but the high temperatures will only be in the lower 40s and “feels-like” temperatures in the lower 30s!

We will have gusty northwest winds, as well.

Wednesday will be sunny as well and the high temperatures will be close to 50.

Another chance of rain develops for Friday and Saturday.