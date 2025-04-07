StormTracker

Rain and sleet Monday morning; chilly day ahead

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have periods of rain and maybe a bit of sleet on Monday before the rain tapers off to scattered showers this afternoon.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In addition to the rain, it will be very chilly with high temperatures only getting to around 40 degrees and a northeast breeze.

NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Sunny skies will return on Tuesday, but the high temperatures will only be in the lower 40s and “feels-like” temperatures in the lower 30s!

We will have gusty northwest winds, as well.

Wednesday will be sunny as well and the high temperatures will be close to 50.

Weather

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Early morning forecast for April 7

StormTracker 12 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for April 6

Another chance of rain develops for Friday and Saturday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us