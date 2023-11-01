Scattered rain and snow showers on tap for first day of November

Scattered rain and snow showers are on tap for the first day of November.

The day will have considerable clouds with scattered rain and snow showers. It will be steadiest in the morning and more scattered in the afternoon.

This will be the first snowflakes of the season for many in the state. No accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be chilly. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Tonight it will be cold with lows between 25 and 35.

There is a freeze watch for the immediate shoreline towns.

For Thursday, it will be sunny with highs near 50.

Fair weather is expected through the weekend with temperatures near 60.

