connecticut weather

Scattered rain and snow showers on tap for first day of November

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Scattered rain and snow showers are on tap for the first day of November.

The day will have considerable clouds with scattered rain and snow showers. It will be steadiest in the morning and more scattered in the afternoon.

This will be the first snowflakes of the season for many in the state. No accumulation is expected.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Temperatures will be chilly. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Tonight it will be cold with lows between 25 and 35.

There is a freeze watch for the immediate shoreline towns.

For Thursday, it will be sunny with highs near 50.

Local

West Hartford 46 mins ago

Shots fired incident under investigation in West Hartford

Cheshire 6 hours ago

Cheshire girls volleyball coach celebrates big career milestone

Fair weather is expected through the weekend with temperatures near 60.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us