connecticut weather

Rain and Snow to Start the Day

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our meteorologists are tracking rain and snow to start the day on Tuesday.

The periods of rain and snow will continue through the morning and ends around 10 a.m.

Highs will be around 39.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be scattered rain and snow showers during the evening commute.

It will be fair and cooler at night with lows around 29.

The sun will turn to clouds on Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.

Local

Highway Safety 44 mins ago

‘A Really Dangerous Place': Concerns for First Responders Working on Roads

Hartford 10 hours ago

Passion Dance Studio Opens in Hartford Offering a Multicultural Experience

Snow will develop Wednesday night and will change to rain and sleet and freezing rain into Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will be around 35.

You can get the latest forecast anytime.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us