Our meteorologists are tracking rain and snow to start the day on Tuesday.

The periods of rain and snow will continue through the morning and ends around 10 a.m.

Highs will be around 39.

There will be scattered rain and snow showers during the evening commute.

It will be fair and cooler at night with lows around 29.

The sun will turn to clouds on Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.

Snow will develop Wednesday night and will change to rain and sleet and freezing rain into Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will be around 35.

