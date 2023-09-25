connecticut weather

Rain continues until Monday night

Weather radar for Connecticut on September 25
We will have periods of rain on Monday that are associated with the leftovers of Ophelia, sort of, and an additional inch of rain is possible.

The rain will taper off by evening and end overnight.

Temperatures on Monday will be in the high 50s and low 60s.

Some minor and poor drainage flooding is possible, but nothing severe or life-threatening.

We will have lots of clouds tomorrow and lots of sun on Wednesday and Thursday.

