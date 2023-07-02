Rain dampens rest of Fourth of July weekend

Better rain chances will be with us today through the rest of the holiday weekend. It won't be raining the entire time, but most of us will see at least some showers and storms over the next few days.

For today, we will see a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms around this morning. We'll likely see a break in the rain around noon before more storms pop back up later this afternoon and evening.

Some of the man-made fireworks will have to share the stage with Mother Nature's fireworks. Some delays or postponements of 4th of July festivities will be certainly be possible.

In between the rounds of showers and storms, we will see plenty of clouds and plenty of humidity. With temperatures climbing well into the 80s tomorrow and Tuesday, the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel warmer.

Heat index values will climb into the mid to upper 90s. It will get even hotter for Wednesday and Thursday with highs climbing into the 90s. A cold front will come in late in the week to knock temperatures back down into the low 80s by next weekend.

