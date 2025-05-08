Rain later Thursday; thunderstorms possible

Rain is on the way after a mix of clouds and sun on Thursday morning and thunderstorms are possible.

High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-70s inland and 60s at the shore.

Showers and thunderstorms can develop later today and this evening.

More periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are heading our way on Friday and one to three inches of rain are likely.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday.

Rain could continue into Friday night and early Saturday before partial clearing on Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday looks nice for Mother's Day. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 70s.

There was a beautiful sunrise on Thursday.

