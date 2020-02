After a soaking start to Thursday, the rain will end and wind will pick up. It will be very gusty throughout the afternoon with mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies and colder temperatures starting off in the mid-20s and climbing into the upper-30s.

The chill will last for the weekend as well with a blend of sunshine and clouds before really mild air approaching the 60s arrives early next week.