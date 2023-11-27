Rain moves out, mild start to new workweek

The heavy rain from overnight has moved out and we will have a mild start to the new workweek.

There will be clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds later in the day.

Highs will be around 50, but temperatures will start falling this afternoon.

There will be gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour, which will add to the chill.

By dinnertime, temperatures will be in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Tuesday will be breezy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

On Wednesday, highs will be around 38.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

