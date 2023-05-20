connecticut weather

Heavy Rain on Tap for Start of the Weekend

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Saturday! You'll need some rain gear to keep yourself dry today. Widespread rain is on the way for most of the day. It will take until later tonight for the rain to taper off.

Temperatures today will only be in the 60s with all the rain around. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

By the time it's all said and done, some areas could see 2-3 inches of much-needed rain. 

One the rain wraps up tonight, we will quickly see warmer weather return for the second half of the weekend! Highs will be back in the 70s and we'll stay in that range for most of the week ahead too.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

Hamden 34 mins ago

3 Injured in Hamden Shooting

Darien 42 mins ago

Undefeated Darien High School Girls Lacrosse Team Heads to State Championship

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us