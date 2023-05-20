Heavy Rain on Tap for Start of the Weekend

Happy Saturday! You'll need some rain gear to keep yourself dry today. Widespread rain is on the way for most of the day. It will take until later tonight for the rain to taper off.

Temperatures today will only be in the 60s with all the rain around.

By the time it's all said and done, some areas could see 2-3 inches of much-needed rain.

One the rain wraps up tonight, we will quickly see warmer weather return for the second half of the weekend! Highs will be back in the 70s and we'll stay in that range for most of the week ahead too.

