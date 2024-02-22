StormTracker

Light rain, snow and sleet possible this evening, overnight

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures and highs in the 40s, but the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking some precipitation tonight.

Light rain, snow and sleet is possible this evening and overnight, but it will bring nothing more than a coating.

On-and-off rain showers are on the way Friday and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Then, it will clear on Friday night

Saturday will be windy and bright with high temperatures in the lower 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s!

Sunday will be bright and milder.

Looking ahead, we will have spring-like weather all of next week.

