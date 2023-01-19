Rain Thursday, Scattered Rain and Snow Friday

The clouds will thicken Thursday morning and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered rain and snow that are likely Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hartford and Litchfield counties.

Rain will develop midday Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., from west to east.

The rain will be heavy at times for most everyone and it will end Thursday night.

Some icing is possible in extreme northwest Connecticut.

Scattered rain and snow showers are likely Friday.

It will be fair Saturday and rain will develop Sunday.