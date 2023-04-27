Rain Thursday, Some Sun for Afternoon; Highs in 50s to 60

We have considerable clouds Thursday and rain showers are likely in the morning.

The sun will break through at times this afternoon and then tonight will be fair.

The Friday forecast is for sun to clouds and high temperatures in the mid-60s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then the rain comes.

On Saturday, showers will develop in the morning and rain will continue through early Sunday morning.

It will also rain later Sunday into Sunday night and it will be heavy at times.