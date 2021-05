The rain that we saw overnight is coming to an end this morning and a little bit of sun will come out this afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Once the rain ends, the skies will brighten and it will be a partly sunny afternoon.

Today's highs will be in the low 60s, which is cooler than normal.

The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 70 degrees.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

By Thursday, it's mostly sunny with highs near 70.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.