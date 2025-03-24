We have a rainy start to the new workweek with another chance for rain midweek.

Some early snow will change over to rain for most of the state. A bit of freezing rain is possible in northern Litchfield County.

For the rest of the state, it will be showery and raw. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s.

The rain will end by late afternoon.

Fair weather continues on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Another weak system brings a bit of wet snow Wednesday morning. It is expected to change over to showers.

