Rainy start to the weekend, some sun appears later in day

Happy Saturday! We have a rainy start to the weekend, but some sun will appear later in the day.

There are periods of rain, drizzle and fog this morning.

It will become partly sunny during the midday and in the afternoon. Highs are mild in the middle 60s.

This evening, a cold front will go by. A sprinkle or shower is possible.

Tonight, there will be clearing with a chilly wind. While lows will be in the middle 30s, the feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s.

More sun is on tap for Sunday with some afternoon cloudiness. Highs will be around 60.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

